Fergusons Downtown, The Gather House welcoming 6 new businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fergusons City Block in downtown Las Vegas is welcoming six new neighbors alongside The Gather House.

“We are thrilled to have new small businesses opening at Fergusons Downtown,” said Tori Fangman, general manager of Fergusons Downtown. “Each one of these new shops and micro studios tells its own unique story while also filling a niche that so perfectly fits with the Fergusons Downtown offering.”

Fergusons is currently the home of 10 small businesses such as Mothership Coffee Roasters, Peyote, and F The Bar.

Officials with Fergusons Downtown say they are welcoming Nikdreamer, Lucid Juliet, For The Globe, Effervesce, Hasta Siempre, and Krystal Kartel as new businesses.

Nikdreamer moved to Fergusons in March, in the store visitors can find handcrafted jewels and American mined treasures. Lucid Julietopened in early July and brings a new wave of floral design to Las Vegas.

For The Globeis the newest that opened July 12. The business has vintage, secondhand apparel and décor.

In a press release, officials say all shops are open weekly, Wednesday through Sunday.

A couple steps from Fergusons Downtown, people can visit The Gather House. The Gather House is home to five unique micro studio shops, including Desert Shadow and Planet Love Em.

New businesses at The Gather House, information provided through a press release:

Effervesceoffers handmade products for pain relief, household cleaning, hair removal, skincare, aromatherapy, and pet friendly products. The shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hasta Siemprefeatures art, books, clothing and more. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Krystal Kartelis the newest addition to the Gather House. The metaphysical shop featuring crystals, jewelry, and handcrafted goods, is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fergusons Downtown is located at 1028 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. The Gather House is located at 1020 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101.