Federal Donuts to open location at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas in early 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Philadelphia favorite will be arriving in the Las Vegas valley next year.

On Thursday, Red Rock Casino announced that Federal Donuts will become its newest eatery in early 2024. The restaurant will also adopt the new name of "Federal Donuts & Chicken" at the start of the new year.

The new location will mark the first time the Philadelphia eatery, which debuted in 2011, has opened a West Coast location.

"We are thrilled to bring the sweet and savory flavors of Federal Donuts & Chicken to Red Rock Casino," said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. "Their delicious offerings perfectly complement the many new memorable culinary experiences we offer our guests."

The restaurant is known for its unique takes on comfort foods, ranging from a class spiced-cake Donut to the newly announced Chicken Sandwiches. Those craving something sweet can have their doughnuts served Fancy — freshly glazed with "unexpected flavors" — or Hot Fresh — made to order and tossed in custom sugar and spice blends.

The new addition to the eatery's name will also give guests a variety of chicken-themed comfort dishes, including Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Salad, and classic tenders. Rounding out the menu will be the destination’s coffee offerings, including the signature Donut Latte made with steamed milk steeped with donuts and warm spices.

Federal Donuts was founded by five culinary trailblazers, including James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook.

“There’s no better franchise partner to help us spread our wings outside of Philadelphia for the first time than the culinary team at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas” said Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, Co-founders of Federal Donuts & Chicken. “We’re thrilled to kick-off this incredibly exciting new chapter for our company, and look forward to bringing our brand of Donuts & Chicken magic to West Coast markets and beyond.”

Federal Donuts & Chicken will be inside the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa food court.