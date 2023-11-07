Fall Beer Festival to return to Downtown Container Park this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for a way to enjoy the changing weather with a nice cold one? The Fall Beer Festival is returning to Downtown Container Park this month!

The festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include an open-air marketplace and live music from S.A.M.F on the Lawn. Beer buffs are welcome to "don their favorite flannel, bask in all things pumpkin, and sip seasonal offerings from breweries like Able Baker, Hop Valley, Brewdog, Tenaya Creek, and more."

Each ticket includes bottomless beers from various bars around the park and the Tap Truck, a mobile brew wagon.

Presale tickets for Downtown Container Park’s Fall Beer Festival are available online now for $30. Guests may also purchase tickets the day of the event at Downtown Container Park’s gates for an elevated price.

To purchase tickets to or for more information about this event, please visit www.downtowncontainerpark.com.