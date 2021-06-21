ERASURE announce North American tour coming to the Venetian Resort Las Vegas February 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) today announce a North American tour produced by Live Nation set to launch January 14, 2022 in Miami before wrapping up at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas Feb. 27, 2022. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with Bag Raiders opening with a DJ set.

Tickets start at $49 plus applicable fees and will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster, Venetian, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Erasure newsletter subscribers will receive access to a presale beginning June 22 at 10 a.m. Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a presale beginning June 23 at 10 a.m. All presales will end Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m.

News of the North American tour follows the 2020 release of Erasure’s rapturously received eighteenth studio album, "The Neon," Featuring jubilant songs such as "Nerves Of Steel," "Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)" and "Fallen Angel." The Neon was met with widespread critical acclaim with critics and fans alike praising Andy and Vince’s euphoric reemergence at a time when the world needed them most.

This summer, the duo will release The Neon Remixed, a collection of reimaginings of songs from The Neon by artists such as Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more. Also included is the brand new single "Secrets."