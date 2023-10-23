Encore at Encore Theater: Lionel Richie extends 'King of Hearts' residency into 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lionel Richie is planning another encore of his Las Vegas residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

After this year's "massively successful performances," Richie's show, "Lionel Richie: King of Hearts," will continue through 2024, show organizer Giant Noise announced on Monday.

Tickets for the 2024 shows go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster. Those interested in VIP packages can find information about them on LionelRichie.com.

Since his start at the Encore Theater in 2019, Richie has performed 39 sold-out shows, according to Giant Noise.

"The stunning venue creates an exclusive and intimate atmosphere for new and returning fans alike to experience his talents and sing along to Richie's extensive catalog of classics," organizers stated.

Tickets for the new slate of shows in 2024 are expected to start at $69.95 apiece, before taxes and fees.

Richie's 2024 residency performances are scheduled for the following dates:



June 26, 28 and 29

Sept. 18, 20, 21, 25, 27

Oct. 9, 11, and 12

Nov. 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16

Shows begin at 8 p.m. at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.