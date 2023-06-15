Enchant to return to Las Vegas Ballpark with new Christmas Light Maze this winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Enchant Christmas will return to the City of Las Vegas this winter for its third season, and discounted early bird tickets are on sale this week, event organizers announced in a news release.

The "multi-sensory" experience "featuring the world's largest Christmas Light Maze and Village" is being held at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Organizers say light displays arrive November 24 and will be open through December 31.

Don Logan, President and COO of the Las Vegas Ballpark, said in a news release:

“We are excited to welcome Enchant Christmas back to the Ballpark this holiday season. We look forward to bringing joy to so many local families and creating memories for the community.”



According to Enchant, guests can expect festivities throughout the night, including an artisan marketplace, seasonal food and beverages, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Enchant will also feature an all-new Christmas Light Maze, which guests can "stroll through" and enjoy a "captivating labyrinth of sparkling lights and enchanting holiday scenes."

Complete 2023 event details will be released in September, along with general tickets on sale, organizers stated.

Early bird tickets are on sale through June 25, starting at $24.

Check out for more information on Enchant ticket prices and details.