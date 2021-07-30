Emmy Award winner and dancer Derek Hough bringing show to Las Vegas

Multi-talented entertainer, two-time Emmy Award winner and eleven-time nominee for Best Choreography, Derek Hough, is taking the stage at The Venetian® Resort this fall with his new show, Derek Hough: No Limit, beginning Sept. 22, 2021.

This new show is the first production announced to take the stage in The Summit Showroom, the newly renamed performance venue at The Venetian Resort. The dance-centric show will incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of The Summit Showroom, and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

Tickets start at $39 plus applicable fees and will go on sale to the general public Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and Venetian.com.

Artist fan club members will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of Derek Hough: No Limit at The Venetian Resort. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, July 22 at 12 p.m. PT through Sunday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PTthrough Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PT.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.: