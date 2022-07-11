Elton John adds Las Vegas date to 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elton John is adding a Las Vegas stop to his ongoing farewell tour.

The iconic, multi-platinum solo artist is scheduled to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 1, he announced on Monday.

"Las Vegas has been Elton's most-played city throughout his 50+ year career, playing close to 500 shows including two successful multi-year residencies," a statement on the performer's website reads.

His performance at Allegiant Stadium will be his first at that venue, his team noted.

On Twitter, Elton wrote that the Las Vegas date would be the final North American tour date added to his farewell tour.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Monday, July 18 through the singer's website.