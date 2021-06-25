Ellis Island's hidden tiki popup extended to August

The Island at Ellis, the hidden tiki popup, will remain open through Aug. 1 for guests to enjoy the oasis decked out in Hawaiian-themed decor with tiki-style vignettes throughout.

Taking over the second floor of The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, the mid-century tiki dream serves up a specialty menu with tiki-inspired food and cocktails such as a Teriyaki Chicken Burger, Tiki Quesadilla, and Coconut Shrimp, as well as 10 boozy island-themed specialty drinks including beer cocktails and Ellis Island spins on tiki classics, multiple served as individual cocktails or in punch bowls for a crowd.

In addition to the specialty Island at Ellis offerings, The Front Yard’s dinner menu is available, with fan favorites like the Front Yard Burger, Bacon Mac & Cheese, Giant Pretzel, and more.

All of Ellis Island’s iconic beers are also on the menu, served in glassware made specifically for the popup. To add some Sin City flare to the experience, two blackjack tables and a variety of slots are available for guests to test their luck.

The Island at Ellis will be open through Aug. 1 Sundays through Thursdays from 5 to 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Reservations are available through OpenTable.