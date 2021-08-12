El Alfa's 2021 Fall Tour coming to the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — El Alfa’s World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will wrap up in Las Vegas at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Emanuel Herrera Batista, better known as "El Alfa,” is an chart-topping Dominican rapper.

His recordings are staples on Latin urban stations across the U.S. and Caribbean, and he has sold out Madison Square Garden revues and has collaborated with artists ranging from Farruko to Cardi B to Bryant Myers.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale to the public Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PST on ticketmaster.com.

