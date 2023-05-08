Watch Now
Earth, Wind & Fire announce return to the Venetian for nine-show engagement in fall 2023

Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey
Posted at 7:46 AM, May 08, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earth, Wind & Fire announced its return to The Venetian Theatre on Monday, and the nine-show limited engagement will take place inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.

According to a news release The shows will be held from October 20 through November 4, 2023, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT, along with additional credit card and rewards member pre-sales in the days following.

All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT.

The nine shows going on sale are:

  • Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
  • Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
  • Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
  • Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
  • Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
  • Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
  • Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
  • Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
