Duran Duran announces Las Vegas stop on 'Future Past' arena tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — English rock group Duran Duran has announced a stop in Las Vegas on their North American arena tour "The Future Past Tour" for 2023.

The tour will feature 26 stops with both Nile Rodgers, CHIC and Bastille joining them as special guests across the entire run, according to a new release.

The tour will stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 26, and presale tickets will be available on Monday, Feb. 13. at 10 a.m.

Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. @bastille

join @nilerodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale Feb 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale Feb 16 at 10am local market time. Visit https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc for sc… pic.twitter.com/OU0S3PLqFS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 8, 2023

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://duranduran.com/tour.