Duran Duran announces Las Vegas stop on 'Future Past' arena tour

Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 08, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — English rock group Duran Duran has announced a stop in Las Vegas on their North American arena tour "The Future Past Tour" for 2023.

The tour will feature 26 stops with both Nile Rodgers, CHIC and Bastille joining them as special guests across the entire run, according to a new release.

The tour will stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 26, and presale tickets will be available on Monday, Feb. 13. at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://duranduran.com/tour.

