Due to popular demand, Las Vegas has a fifth chance to meet the 'Bluey' family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fans demanded, and Bluey answered.

Las Vegas visitors and locals now have a fifth chance to meet the beloved Heeler family at The Smith Center with the live show, "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show."

It's time to bring out the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies. The family will be at the center Aug. 10 and 11.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, shows are planned at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. On Sunday, shows are planned at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

See Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli front and center. Officials say tickets start at $29. More information can be found here.