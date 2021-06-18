DTLV and Fergusons Downtown to host weekly concert series

Following the success of its first outdoor concert over Memorial Day weekend, @DTLV, in partnership with Fergusons Downtown, has announced Field Trip as a bi-weekly concert series throughout the summer.

The festival will take place every other Saturday at Fergusons Downtown, a city block rooted in community, celebrating local music, art and creators, from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. starting on June 19.

With more than 650 attendees at its first concert in May, the revitalized Fergusons Motel and @DTLV, a Downtown Las Vegas community Instagram platform, will launch its open-air evening excursion with a diverse group of Las Vegas performers.

Entertainers over the summer will include versatile singer and rapper, Derek Dominque; smokey R&B singer, Tanna Marie; evocative singer, rapper and producer, Baltimore Robinson; laidback rapper and singer, Cuddlethot; and beats from DJ Jazlyn Rich. Field Trip’s Saturday, June 19 event will serve as an afterparty to Fergusons Downtown’s Pride Month and Juneteenth Market in the Alley, which will highlight local LGBTQIA+ makers and artists.

Additional Field Trip dates will include July 3, July 17 and July 31, with more dates to be released in August.

Guests may sign up for a limited, complimentary guest list here.

Tickets will be $10 once the guest list is filled or when purchased on-site.

Bites from some of Las Vegas’ favorites will be available on-site, including Paradise City Creamery, which will serve decadent plant-based ice cream, along with Vegas Test Kitchen, located next to Fergusons Downtown, which will serve a variety of chef-driven menus.

Fergusons Downtown is where authenticity meets creativity, with its iconic “Big Rig Jig” landmark in the center’s courtyard, the block-long space is filled with local restaurants, shops and pop-up events. There are currently 13 shops and a coffee shop inside Fergusons Downtown; six micro studio shops and two artists in residence inside The Gather House; as well as a rotating selection of local chefs and pop ups at Vegas Test Kitchen.