Drai's announces new multi-year residency with legendary Rick Ross

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub, the world-renowned epicenter of Las Vegas day to nightlife, today announced that hip-hop icon Rick Ross will kick-off a new multi-year Drai’s LIVE residency starting Saturday, June 26. This is the first new residency of 2021 for Drai’s Nightclub, where Ross is set to deliver explosive full-length concerts from the 11th story rooftop of The Cromwell with a career-spanning setlist of his biggest hits celebrating his illustrious 15-year career.

When performing, the boss of Miami trades his unassailable cool for deft lyricism delivered with a powerful mix of rhymes and soul. Stalking the stage, Ross performs hit after hit, touching on solo tunes like "Hustlin'," "Push It," "The Boss" and "B.M.F.," which helped transform modern hip-hop, to the collabs he's done with Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Ace Hood and Skrillex.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

Ross commands hip-hop not only as a true titan of the game, but also as a visionary C.E.O. With millions of singles and albums sold, his voice remains inescapable. His most recent LP, 2019’s Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his critically-acclaimed 2006 debut Port of Miami, marked the seventh of his 10 studio albums to debut in the top two on the Billboard 200 albums chart, including five no. 1 debuts. To boot, his latest single with Drake, “Gold Roses,” earned a RIAA Gold certification and was Grammy Nominated. Not to mention, he championed and broke a roster of other superstars—ranging from Meek Mill to Wale—as part of his Maybach Music Group.

Tickets for Ross’ first show are on-sale now at Draisgroup.com. Tickets for his next show on Saturday, Aug. 14 concert will go on-sale soon, with additional dates slated to be revealed later this year. Visit Draisgroup.com for complete concert and ticketing information and sign-up for Drai’s VIP mailing list. Plus, follow Drai’s on Instagram at @draislv to be the first to know about their latest concerts, news and special events.

Drai’s continues to raise the bar on the live music experience, cultivating a desert mecca for groundbreaking artists to headline full-length concerts in an intimate nightclub setting, with state-of-the-art production that is generally only found in an arena-sized venue. The tastemakers at Drai’s have a reputation for curating an unmatched talent lineup, including long-term relationships and coveted artist residencies. Drai’s has hosted performances by some of the biggest names in music, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, A$AP Rocky and more, ever evolving the music culture in Las Vegas.

Drai’s Nightclub is open Friday through Sunday from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Reservations, tickets and bottle service are available online at www.draisgroup.com.

All of Drai’s venues adhere to the state mandated COVID-19 health and safety measures in addition to policies set forth by Caesars Entertainment.

