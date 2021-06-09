Downtown Rocks free concert series returns to Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, invites guests to celebrate the long-awaited return of Downtown Rocks with a lineup featuring a diverse range of chart-topping talent covering multiple genres. Music fans of all ages can rock out under the iconic Viva Vision canopy during the free concert series which kicks off on Saturday, June 26 with American alternative rock band, Chevelle and continues with full-length performances by Craig Morgan, Plain White T’s, 3 Doors Down & Seether, George Thorogood and more.

“This year more than ever we are thrilled to be able to bring back the Downtown Rocks free concert series to Fremont Street Experience,” said Andrew Simon, Chief Executive Officer for Fremont Street Experience. “Everyone is looking forward to enjoying live music again and there is no better venue or lineup for free concerts than at Fremont Street Experience.”

Downtown Rocks will continue through the fall with additional dates and talent to be announced later. Upcoming confirmed shows include:

Saturday, June 26: Chevelle

Sunday, July 4: Craig Morgan | Clay Walker

Saturday, July 17: Plain White T’s

Saturday, July 24: Dokken | Lynch, Reunion Tour

Saturday, July 31: Tonic | Sister Hazel

Saturday, Aug. 21: Steven Adler of Guns & Roses

Sunday, Sept. 5: 3 Doors Down | Seether | Rock DJ

Saturday, Sept. 25: The Rise Above featuring Jay Demarus of Rascal Flats, Deen Castronovo of Journey and Jason Scheff of Chicago

Saturday, Nov. 6: George Thorogood

