Downtown Las Vegas sushi restaurant to host charity event supporting veterans on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Japanese restaurant in downtown Las Vegas is partnering with an organization that works to reintegrate formerly homeless veterans back into the workforce.

On July 7, Bocho Sushi is hosting an event from 7 to 9 p.m. with live DJs and a secret menu to support the charity Caridad Gardens.

KJ Kid Hybrid and DJ Michael May will each play for an hour, according to a press release for the event. Guests will be given flyers with a QR code containing the secret menu for Bocho and a QR code for details about Caridad Gardens.

A $1 donation to Caridad Gardens includes a wristband for special discounts at Bocho Sushi and one raffle ticket. Additional $1, $5 and $10 raffle tickets will be sold to qualify for Bocho Sushi raffle prizes.

Menu specials include:



$10 select specialty rolls

$5 hot appetizers and regular rolls

$1 hot small sake carafe/$4 sake juice boxes

$2 select canned beers

Bocho is located on 120 S. 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas.