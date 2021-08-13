Downtown Las Vegas app offering chance to win EDC tickets

Explore DTLV invites DTLV loyalists and tourists alike to enter its Red Bull-fueled contest for the opportunity to win two tickets to Electric Daisy Carnival’s sold-out weekend.

Beginning August and continuing through Sep. 30, Explore DTLV invites downtown dilettantes to sip down cocktails and enter a game of chance! For every Red Bull cocktail purchased at participating properties and logged through the Explore DTLV app, guests will increase their chances of winning a pair of tickets to EDC’s sold-out weekend which takes place Oct. 22-24.

Qualifying Red Bull concoctions include canned or mixed beverage purchases at go-to downtown venues like Gold Spike, Inspire, Corduroy, The Downtowner and Oak & Ivy as well as specialty craft cocktails like Downtown Terrace’s Mexican Watermelon Sucker (chile infused tequila, watermelon Red Bull, St. Germain, lime juice, chili salt rim, lime) or The Smashed Pig’s Purple Haze (Titos vodka, lemon juice, Violette liquor, lavender bitters, egg whites, Coconut Berry Red Bull). Winners will be announced following the closure of the contest on September 30th.