Downtown Container Park hosting touchless Easter egg hunt on Sunday

Touchless Easter egg hunt
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:03:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Container Park is hosting a touchless Easter egg hunt on Sunday that's fun for the whole family.

Event organizers said all you have to do is download an app for $2.

After you check-in at Downtown Container Park, guests will have 45 minutes to explore the park and collect virtual eggs, which can be picked up by scanning hidden QR codes in the app.

Each scanned egg will reveal a prize that can be collected after checking out when time has expired.

There will also be meet and greets with the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

You do need to RSVP for the touchless egg hunt in advance.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

Following the event, guests can explore art around the park for the Second Sunday event, which includes a rotating selection as well as live entertainment.

That will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

