Downtown Container Park hosting touchless Easter egg hunt on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Container Park is hosting a touchless Easter egg hunt on Sunday that's fun for the whole family.

Event organizers said all you have to do is download an app for $2.

After you check-in at Downtown Container Park, guests will have 45 minutes to explore the park and collect virtual eggs, which can be picked up by scanning hidden QR codes in the app.

Each scanned egg will reveal a prize that can be collected after checking out when time has expired.

Hop on over to for an Easter celebration! 🐰



Participate in our Touchless Easter egg hunt from 11 am - 2 pm. ✨ Guests can earn prizes by collecting virtual eggs by scanning hidden QR codes through the app!



All ages are welcome — $2 app purchase is required to participate. pic.twitter.com/bCK5Msw9OQ — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) March 31, 2023

There will also be meet and greets with the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

You do need to RSVP for the touchless egg hunt in advance.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

Following the event, guests can explore art around the park for the Second Sunday event, which includes a rotating selection as well as live entertainment.

That will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.