Downtown Brew Festival to return for 11th annual celebration in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The craft beer, culinary, and music festival Downtown Brew Festival will return to the Clark County Amphitheater for its 11th anniversary next month.

The festival was founded in 2011 by Motley Brews, an event-planning organization that brings communities together to celebrate culture and craft beer.

"Since the first Downtown Brew Festival more than a decade ago, we have continued to grow and enhance the festival with new activities and experiences for beer lovers," said Brian Chapin, founder of Motley Brews. "It's become part of the fabric of Downtown Las Vegas, and we look forward to this being our best year yet.”

In addition to the brews available to attendees, the festival will feature food from multiple culinary artists based in the Las Vegas valley. These artists include iconic food truck eateries, Fast Eddie's Burgers, Empanadas 702, and the Fish and Chip Shop. VIPs will have access to high-end fare from Susana Rodriguez of Tacotarian, Myriam Martinez from Eureka!, and Daniel Arias from Park on Fremont and Peyote.

As for live music, festivalgoers can enjoy the live musical talents of The Routine, a four-piece funk-rock band; Pacific Dub, a reggae-rock group; and Heroine Honey, a popular local alternative/punk/rock band.

Motley Brews festival manager Emma Cooling said, "The Downtown Brew Festival highlights the unique experience of living in a large city like Las Vegas but still having a tight-knit community at its core. It's a special opportunity for people to come together and enjoy the incredible different craft brewery and culinary options Las Vegas and the surrounding area offers."

The festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Tickets are available at downtownbrewfestival.com starting at $45, with a limited number of early pricing and VIP packages still available. All ticket packages include tasting opportunities of more than 200 brews from 60 different breweries, including local favorites such as Able Baker Brewing Company, Big Dog's Brewing Company, HUDL Brewing Company, Crafthaus, Mohave Brewing, and more.

Early pricing is available through Saturday, Sept. 10, after which tickets will increase to $50.

VIP packages are available now for $125 and include brew tastings and access to the VIP Pavilion, where chef-inspired dishes are available. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.