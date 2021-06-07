Downtown Brew Festival returning in October, tickets on sale

The iconic Downtown Brew Festival, organized by Motley Brews, returns to the Clark County Amphitheater on Oct.16 for its 9th year after a brief intermission.

Thousands of craft beer and music fans are expected to attend one of the most celebrated local festivals of the year.

It will feature more than 60 attending breweries, 200 craft beers, culinary artists and live music acts under the stars at one of Las Vegas' hidden grassy gems.

It will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are sale now. Early entry is $45 and regular entry is $35. VIP tickets are available for $80 each. Click here for more information.