DjangoVegas! returning to downtown Las Vegas June 19

DjangoVegas! returns to the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., June 19, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Curated by Mundo Juillerat, the annual musical celebration pays tribute to the roots, origins and established figures of gypsy jazz. This year, the lineup includes The Hot Club of Las Vegas, Trio Gadjo and Hot Club of Los Angeles.

Tickets for all ages are $25 plus tax and fees.

Local gypsy jazz band and festival alumni, The Hot Club of Las Vegas, will return once again and will be joined by GRAMMY nominee Clint Holmes and guitarist Gretchen Menn of Zepparella. The band, which started as a passion project, performs gypsy jazz music past and present as well as boleros, flamenco, rhumbas and more.

Trio Gadjo features three musicians from different gypsy jazz ensembles. The group’s members are Italian virtuoso Daniele Gottardo, Mundo Juillerat of Hot Club of Las Vegas and Emmett Mahoney of Gypsy 808.

Referred to as “an LA treasure” by Jackson Browne, Hot Club of Los Angeles is comprised of musicians with backgrounds in country, jazz, folk, blues and world music. The group has performed with Jack Black, Adam Sandler, Rita Wilson and other celebrated artists.

