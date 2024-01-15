Death Valley National Park waiving entrance fees on these days in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Entrance to Death Valley National Park will be free on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Those heading to the park will have an interesting sight to see. Officials say a temporary, shallow lake that stretches for a few miles in Badwater Basin reflects the surrounding mountains.

The effect is most prominent during calm winds in the early morning or late afternoon.

The lake formed after Tropical Storm Hilary. During the storm, the park received more rain on Aug. 20 of last year than it normally does in an average year.

The window of opportunity to see the reflecting lake is closing. Officials say the pool has been slowly shrinking for months, and park rangers do not know how long it will last.

"The weather forecast for Monday at Badwater Basin is mostly sunny with a high around 68 degrees," officials say.

Camping fees will still be charged on Monday. The usual entrance fees are as follows:



$30 for a private vehicle

$25 for a motorcycle

$15 per person

An annual entrance fee for the park is $55, and an annual pass to all national parks is $80. More information on prices can be found here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not the only time officials will waive entrance fees. More fee-free days are as follows, as listed on the park's website:

