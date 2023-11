LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dave Matthews Band will take the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

The American rock band will perform for one night only on Friday, March 1, 2024. The group has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined, according to a press release.

A presale for tickets will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. and until Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.