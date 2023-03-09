Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Dancing With The Stars: Live! coming to the Palms Casino on Sunday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
DWTS Live
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 22:47:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stars of the ballroom are ready to waltz and tango at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms.

Dancing pros like Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart will be gracing the stage as part of Dancing With The Stars: Live!

The Las Vegas shows will also feature special guest stars Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio.

Heidi spoke with Morning Blend host JJ Snyder about what audiences can expect from the show.

Both shows are on March 12 with performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 or you can enter to win tickets by going to our website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH