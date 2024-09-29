Dance to Mexican folk music at Henderson's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Saturday night with performances from Caña Dulce Y Caña Brava— a 2007 band with roots of mariachi.

The event will be hosted on Water Street starting at 7 p.m. featuring music, poetry, dance and traditional attire of Veracruz, Mexico.

For the last 16 years, Caña Dulce Y Caña Brava has brought a unique perspective to the traditionally male-dominated genre of Mexican folk music and dance.

Last Friday, the City of Henderson celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with an evening of short films from talented Mexican filmmakers.

The event, presented in partnership with Mexican Consulado in Las Vegas, featured a lively Mariachi performance, a welcome from the consulate and a film lineup with Q&A sessions with each director and producer.

