Country star Garth Brooks adds 18 dates to Las Vegas residency in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music star Garth Brooks extended his stay in Las Vegas, adding 18 new dates to his residency.

"Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" saw overwhelming fan demand, and Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation officials asked Brooks to add new 2024 dates.

Ticketmaster, Live Nation, Garth Brooks Country music star Garth Brooks added 18 dates to his Las Vegas residency from September 2024 until December.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn't have picked a better place to play or better people to play for,” Brooks said.

Officials say no two shows will be the same, and a no-phone policy is said to be enforced. Instead, a Ticketmaster says guests will receive a free QR code providing them with professional photos from the show.

Tickets are already on sale for shows up to July 13, 2024.

The new dates are in September, October and December of next year. Officials say tickets go on sale to the general public starting Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. local time.

Past ticket purchasers and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 26, at 10 p.m. local time.

Brooks's Vegas residency plays at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Visit Ticketmaster's website for more.