Cosmopolitan Las Vegas celebrating World Chocolate Day July 7

In celebration of World Chocolate Day on July 7, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas encourages chocolate lovers to indulge at more than eight locations inside the resort. From unique twists on classic treats at Milk Bar to rich flavors of cacao infused in cold-pressed cocktails at The Juice Standard , The Cosmopolitan shatters the status quo with every bite.

Below is a list of The Cosmopolitan’s most decadent offerings for chocolate lovers to enjoy.

Beauty & Essex

Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltdown ($15)

Peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate cake, cookie crumbles

“les,nyc” Doughnuts ($14)

Dark chocolate fudge, berry & caramel sauce

China Poblano

5-Spice Cake ($12)

Chocolate cake with five-spice mousse and dulce de leche, served with crema ice cream, raspberry gelee and chocolate lime sauce

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

Cookies & Cream Bam-Boozled Shake ($15)

Pinnacle whipped cream vodka, Oreo, & chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chip ice cream sandwich, dark & white chocolate crunchies, vanilla frosting, Oreo crumbs

Chocolate Milkshake ($10)

Jaleo

‘Pan con chocolate’ ($13)

Chocolate Custard with Caramelized Bread, Olive Oil and Brioche Ice Cream

The Juice Standard

Happy Russian ($15)

Bee Happy nut milk (made with alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt), Vodka, Kahlua

Milk Bar

Chocolate Birthday Cake (6 inch/$50 or 10 inch/$115)

Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate B’Day shake ($10)

Chocolate B’Day Truffle Dozen Box ($24)

Loaded with rainbow sprinkles, then coated in a barely-there chocolate shell and a dusting B’Day sand

Scarpetta

Amedei Chocolate Cake ($11)

Amaretto Gelato, Salted Caramel Sauce

Mascarpone Cheesecake ($15)

Chocolate, hazelnut, raspberry, raspberry sorbet

STK

Flourless Chocolate Cake ($15)

Chocolate ganache sauce

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie ($15)

Vanilla Ice cream and caramel sauce

