Comedic Duo Desus & Mero to perform at KÀ Theatre at MGM Grand Sept. 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedic duo Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, also known as The Bodega Boys, will bring their off-the-cuff funny, freestyle commentary to KÀ Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Sept. 4. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $39.99, not including applicable service charges or fees, go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at MGMgrand.com or Ticketmaster.com .

Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, also known as The Bodega Boys, have been dominating the late-night game and podcast world. Desus & Mero turned their Bronx-born friendship into a growing brand starting with their podcast, “The Bodega Boys,” which helped amass an enthusiastic following for their smart and comedic off-the-cuff musings on topics including pop culture, politics, sports, music, and everything in between. The duo stars in Showtime’s first weekly late-night talk show, “Desus & Mero,” which is currently airing its third season of noteworthy guests and memorable conversations. They released their first book in Spring 2020, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx , which is a guide to what they have learned after years in the Bronx streets.

Prior to their massively successful show with Showtime, Desus & Mero starred on the Viceland series, “The Bodega Boys,” hosting a late-night show of the same name as their weekly podcast. Previously, they appeared on Complex (“Desus Vs. Mero”) and MTV (“Joking Off”). The pair has been featured in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Los Angeles Times, Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and New York Magazine. In 2015, Rolling Stone labeled them “Comedy’s Hottest Duo.”

