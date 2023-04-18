Comedian Jeff Foxworthy to talk about the 'Good Old Days' at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is said to be making a stop in Las Vegas during his tour, "The Good Old Days," at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.
In fact, he'll be at the Las Vegas Strip for two nights, Dec. 15 and 16.
“You always hear old people talk about how the world is going to heck in a hay wagon and how much better things were in the ‘Good Old Days.' Well, one day it hit me, why not put pen to paper and see if it really was better?" Foxworthy said. "It didn’t take long for me to realize that this is a comedy gold mine and it covered multi generations.”
According to a press release, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.
The shows are expected to start around 9 p.m. on those dates.