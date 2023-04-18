Comedian Jeff Foxworthy to talk about the 'Good Old Days' at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is said to be making a stop in Las Vegas during his tour, "The Good Old Days," at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

In fact, he'll be at the Las Vegas Strip for two nights, Dec. 15 and 16.

Live Nation Comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy is going to take us back to The Good Old Days with two unforgettable nights of comedy at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

“You always hear old people talk about how the world is going to heck in a hay wagon and how much better things were in the ‘Good Old Days.' Well, one day it hit me, why not put pen to paper and see if it really was better?" Foxworthy said. "It didn’t take long for me to realize that this is a comedy gold mine and it covered multi generations.”

According to a press release, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.

