'Coco' live-to-film concert coming to UNLV, with orchestra and community ofrenda

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we move toward Dia de los Muertos, families will have a chance to experience the meaning behind the holiday in a unique way.

The UNLV Performing Arts Center will present "Coco" in a live-to-film concert event, featuring a screening of the complete film with musical score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino and performed by the Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to honor their ancestors. The UNLV PAC has engaged local artist Elsa Cantú-Lizarraga to build a community “ofrenda.”

The “ofrenda” will honor and welcome deceased loved ones including those who lost their lives in the UNLV campus shooting on Dec. 6, 2023.

WATCH | The unveiling ceremony of the community ofrenda, featuring dancers from the Aztec dance group Calpulli Tlatelolco.

Community members are invited to contribute to the ofrenda by dropping off framed 4x6 photos on weekdays from Oct. 7-11 and Oct. 14-18. The photos will be added to the ofrenda and the return of the photos to the contributor will be arranged.

The screening will be held on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Single tickets are priced beginning at $20, are on sale now, and may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.