Clark County's Public Art Office to present new artwork from local artists

Clark County Public Art presents “SIZABLE,” a selection of small size, big idea artworks created by thirty-eight local artists tasked with keeping their artworks under twelve inches in every dimension. “SIZABLE” will be on display June 21 through July 29 at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway near Charleston Blvd. and Interstate 15.

An artist reception will be provided on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These artworks use inventive media such as aluminum, cellophane, charcoal, photography, ceramic, and paint. The call for submissions was not thematically bound, allowing these artists to explore such diverse subjects as personal identity, life experience, and social injustice; or simply explore their worlds and thoughts through personal craft.

This exhibition has been juried by John Barry, Regional Director of Kevin Barry Art Advisory, specializing in curating and implementing custom art experiences in various industries across Las Vegas and internationally.

Selected artists include Anna Arphan, Sophia Arredondo, Sameer Asnani, Cesare Ceballos, Melissa Curley, Elena Fernandez, David Fleshman, Jesus Gonzalez, Nancy Good, Martha Hall, Cynthia Hamika, Jennifer Henry, Kim Johnson, Alison Johnston, Debbie Lambin, Lazer Lou, Grace Letourneau, Tracy Martin, Tess Mellinger, Julie Meyers, Bex Nikols, Hailey O’Halloran, Cristina Paulos, Novia Perkins, Gustavo Rico, Doris Morgan Rueda, Chelsea Rust, Richard Saladino, Daisy Sanchez, Anna Sarao, Shawanda Schiefer, Misty Scott-Carder, Skitterend Studios, Luis Soto Jr., Sonny Tsoi, Jade Webber, Jamie Zepeda, and Diane Zizka.

Best in Show has been awarded to Hailey O’Halloran’s “My Life Matters.” Honorable mentions were awarded to “The Magic of Harry” by Debbie Lambin and “Siquijor” by Jade Webber.

Clark County Public Arts Office's mission is to promote, encourage and connect the community with culture and public art around the valley.

Those wanting more information about the Public Art Program can visit the website.