Clark County hosting 'Hoppin' Down Bonnie Lane' event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's fire and recreation departments are teaming up with commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to host the "Hoppin' Down Bonnie Lane" event on Saturday.

It's free and open to the public.

There will be a free pancake breakfast and fire state open house at Fire Station 20, which is near Nellis and Lake Mead Boulevards.

It's from 9 a.m. to noon.

Pancakes will be served while supplies last.

The fire station open house will include "jaws of life" demonstrations showing how victims are removed from car crashes, tours of the department's fire prevention safety house, and safety information.

"We always enjoy hosting this annual event and inviting the community to visit our fire station," Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. "It's also a great time of year to remind families about the importance of water safety now that spring is upon us."

There will also be egg hunts along with games, crafts, and bounce houses outside Bob Price Park next door to the fire station and the Cora Coleman Center.

That's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We always get a great turnout for our annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt and this year's event will be bigger and better than ever," Kirkpatrick said.

There's something for everyone this weekend! Join @MKNVspeaks for breakfast at the Bob Price Recreation Center. We also have activities lined up for the kiddos at Clark County Fire Station 20. Bring your baskets and let's have a hoppin' good time! #Spring2023 #EggHunt pic.twitter.com/75Lwfg4qCk — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 31, 2023

On-site registration for the egg hunts starts at 9:15 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring a basket to collect their eggs.

Egg hunts will start at different times depending on the age of your child with the youngest kids going first.