Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson hosts ‘A Slice of Summer’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the "A Slice of Summer" event, hosted by Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, will include free food from Abuela’s Tacos, inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, a mechanical bull, and more.

The event will take place at the Paradise Recreation Center on June 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 4775 McLeod Driver near Tropicana Avenue.

Free food will be available for the first 200 people according to Gibson and there will also be a mechanical bull for those ages 13 and older in addition to arts n' crafts.

Those wanting to attend are encouraged to register at Paradise Recreation Center or by calling (702) 455-7513.