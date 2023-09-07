City of Las Vegas to host free 'Fall Concerts in the Park' series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas will be sponsoring several concerts this fall that will be free and open to the public.

These performances are appropriate for all ages and will take place on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 14, and Oct. 28. The concerts are appropriate for all ages.

SECOS

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd.

A Las Vegas-based alternative rock band, SECOS embraces the garage rock revival and Indie rock sounds of the '90s. The Mexican-American group fuses their sound with influences from iconic acts like Interpol, Franz Ferdinand, The Strokes, and Arctic Monkeys. They write, play, and produce their own music, featured at Las Vegas Golden Knights games and the 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival.

An Evening with The Phantom and the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way.

Experience the magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber's music at this free event featuring two of the most acclaimed voices of their generation, Rose Kingsley and Larry Wayne. Together, Kingsley and Wayne will bring you the best of Webber's music from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and more.

Lumière Noire

Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive.

Lumière Noire is a French café jazz ensemble based in Las Vegas, Nevada, fronted by French-Canadian singer Cassie Stone. They play a broad range of French-style jazz, including old classics (i.e., Edith Piaf) and more contemporary music in that style.

Asteroid M Halloween Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.

Third Street Promenade; on Third Street from Hoover to Gass avenues in downtown Las Vegas.

Asteroid M Records is a Las Vegas record label and recording studio founded by producer Cody Leavitt, featuring an artist list that includes various genres spanning rock, indie, surf, pop, and dance music. The Halloween 2023 event will feature live music from the Asteroid M family, live visual artists, food trucks, and a Halloween costume contest with prizes.

For all concerts, attendees are advised to bring low-back chairs or blankets for comfort, and food trucks will be on-site to offer refreshments for sale at each park.

For more information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).