City of Henderson looking to recruit new Americorp members for youth enrichment programs

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is looking for people interested in giving back to their community to sign up to become a member of AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps is a network of local, state and national service programs that connects thousands of participants to meet community needs in education, environment, public safety, health and homeland security.

AmeriCorps members can enjoy the following benefits while serving at various Henderson Safekey programs and Battle Born Kids Summer Camp locations:



Receive education awards to put towards college tuition or student loan repayment (transferable to family members for members 55+)

Living allowance stipends

Flexible, part-time hours

Career development opportunities

AmeriCorps members must be 17 years or older to apply, be on track to earn a high school diploma, or have received one or its equivalent.

The deadline to apply for a City of Henderson AmeriCorps position is February 1. Visit cityofhenderson.com [cityofhenderson.com] for more information.