City of Henderson hosting free 'Poets on the Plaza' event for poetry and community

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A "Poets on the Plaza": event will be held on Thursday at the Water Street Plaza Ampitheater.

According to a press release, this event is a "celebration of poetry and community." It is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Poets on the Plaza is in partnership with Nevada State College Office for the Arts and the Marydean Martin Writers' Project

"Poets on the Plaza will be hosted by Clark County Poet Laureate Angela M. Brommel and will feature poets who will perform original and inspired pieces that are intended to bring the audience together through the power of poetry," officials said. "The event is free to attend."

The following are the poets scheduled to perform:



Angela M. Brommel

Liz Galvez

Grace Hwang

Bruce Isaacson

Mo Lima

Genevy Machuca

Monarch the Poet

Ilakkiya Suresh

Aarav Thanki

Kendrick Seeber

More information on the event can be found here.