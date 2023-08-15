City of Henderson announces return of Water Street Jazz Series in September

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Water Street Jazz Series is officially returning to Henderson next month!

According to a press release on Tuesday, the series will take over the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

The performances will feature three nights of live jazz music by contemporary artists, including Brandee Younger, Jumaane “Sweet Baby” Smith, and the Lao Tizer Band.

Event organizers say seating is first come, first served, and tickets can be purchased online for $15.

Friday, Sept. 22 | Brandee Younger

Brandee Younger, a harpist, became the first black woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition in 2022 and an NAACP Image Award in the same year. As an artist, she has worked with cultural icons including Common, Lauryn Hill, John Legend, and Moses Sumney.

Saturday, Sept. 23 | Jumaane “Sweet Baby” Smith

Jumaane Smith, a jazz trumpeter, vocalist, and composer, has performed on 5 Grammy-winning records, 2 Emmy-nominated TV performances, the GRAMMY Awards with Stevie Wonder, and in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." He has toured with Michael Bublé and his own band, performing at world-class venues and working with musical legends like Herbie Hancock, Aretha Frankin, Christian McBride, Barbra Streisand, and many more.

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Lao Tizer Band

The LAO TIZER BAND, led by Lao Tizer, have earned a Jazz Group of the Year nomination and will perform at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater to support their latest Billboard Jazz Top 10 release, Songs From The Swinghouse. The group features Elliott Yamin, Karen Briggs, Eric Marienthal, Gene Coye, Munyungo Jackson, and Cheikh N'Doye.



For additional event details or to purchase tickets, visit cityofhenderson.com.