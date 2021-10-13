Cirque du Soleil's KÀ returning to Vegas Strip in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KÀ by Cirque du Soleil will return to the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas in November.

Show representatives say KÀ will take the stage again on Nov. 24, after previously stopping performances amid the pandemic.

The KÀ cast and crew members have already returned for rehearsals this week since that stoppage of more than a year. The cinematic production is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen this year.

Ticket prices start at $69 with standard showtimes at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

KÀ started in 2005 and offers audiences a blend of acrobatic feats, projections and martial arts.

More information on the show can be found here.