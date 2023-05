LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Musician Charlie Puth is bringing his "Charlie" Live Experience to Las Vegas.

He's scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, July 8.

Puth is mainly known for his collaborations and writing hit songs like "Attention", "Stay", and "I Hope". The Las Vegas stop is number 28 of 30 cities the singer is visiting as part of his latest tour.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.