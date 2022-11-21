Charity Cornhole Tournament to help Las Vegas families in need of food, toys during the holidays

(KTNV) — Join 13 Action News as we help those in need and have fun at the same time, with the holiday Charity Cornhole Tournament benefiting the Ogden Family Foundation!

Register your team of two and on Dec. 3 at Parkway Tavern in Henderson on Marks Street, toss for great prizes in a safe atmosphere.

The best part: all proceeds help local families in need of food and toys during the holidays. Sign up for the Charity Cornhole Tournament benefiting the Ogden Family Foundation’s Adopt a Family program. Click here to register.