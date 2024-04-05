Watch Now
Channel 13 teams up with former Rebel, NFL legend Ickey Woods for charity golf tournament

Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 23:45:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is teaming up with former UNLV Rebel and Cincinnati Bengals legend Ickey Woods.

The football great lost his son, Jovante, to asthma. Together, we're on a mission to make sure that doesn't happen to another child.

On April 15, enjoy a fun-filled day at DragonRidge Country Club in Henderson and help raise money and awareness for childhood asthma.

The weekend will include events like the Ickey Shuffle & Shoot, a VIP Cocktail, Meet & Greet, Pairing ParTee, and a celebrity golf tournament.

