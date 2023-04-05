Watch Now
Channel 13 teams up with former Rebel Ickey Woods to offer free youth asthma screenings

KTNV
Channel 13 is teaming up with the Jovante Woods Foundation to offer free asthma screenings for children and young adults on Saturday, April 15 at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas.
Fairways Fore Airways
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 17:52:12-04

(KTNV) — Ickey Woods is on a mission to make sure what happened to his son doesn't happen to another child.

Woods, the UNLV and Cincinnati Bengals football legend, lost his son Jovante to asthma.

To support Woods in his mission, Channel 13 is teaming up with the Jovante Woods Foundation to offer free asthma screenings for children and young adults.

Screenings will be offered Saturday, April 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Lorenzi Park.

Fairways Fore Airways
Those interested in supporting the Jovante Woods Foundation's mission to raise awareness of childhood asthma can sign up for the Fairways Fore Airways celebrity golf tournament at Dragonridge Country Club in Henderson.

Those interested in helping Woods' cause can sign up for the Fairways Fore Airways celebrity golf tournament at Dragonridge Country Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

Details and more information can be found on the Jovante Woods Foundation's website, jovantewoodsfoundation.org.

