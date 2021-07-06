Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's National Fried Chicken Day and here are some places to get some great friend chicken in the Las Vegas valley.

SkinnyFATS – If you’re someone who craves some heat, look no further than the Blaze of Thunder at SkinnyFATS . With crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, and juicy pickles on a Hawaiian bun, the Blaze of Thunder will be your new favorite fried chicken sandwich.

Delilah Las Vegas – The exclusive, breathtaking supper club, Delilah , opens on July 14th at Wynn Las Vegas, and what better way to celebrate than with Delilah’s Famous Chicken Tenders. Served with spicy barbecue sauce and buttermilk ranch, these crispy chicken tenders certainly live up to their name.

Honey Salt – The world-famous Biloxi Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich at Honey Salt features two chicken breasts that are brined overnight, dipped in buttermilk, coated in seasoning and fried to order. Then they’re topped with creamy slaw, pickles, and rich house durkee’s dressing on a fresh brioche bun.

Jaleo by José Andrés – If you’re in the mood for some traditional chicken fritters, the Croquetas de Pollo at Jaleo by José Andrés’ are a dish you won’t want to share with others at the table! Chef crafted by a team of sensational Las Vegas chefs, the recipe is a well-known favorite of José himself and great for fried chicken lovers looking for the perfect savory-crunchy bite.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Nashville’s family-owned and operated Hattie B’s Hot Chicken serves up perfectly fried chicken available in a variety of heat levels from Southern (no heat), Mild, Medium, Hot, Damn Hot, to Shut the Cluck Up at their first west coast location at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 Urban Food Hall . Hattie’ B’s emphasis on quality, flavor, and Southern hospitality makes their fried chicken some of the best you can find on The Strip.

Best Fried Chicken results from Yelp.com

1. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

2. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

3. The Chicken Shack

4. Mama Bird

5. The Crack Shack

6. Hattie B's Hot Chicken

7. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

8. Let's Fry This

9. Big Chicken

10. Chef Carol's Southern Kitchen