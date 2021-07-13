Celebrating National French Fry Day in Las Vegas | 2021

It’s National French Fry Day and several restaurants both locally and nationwide are offering free fries or special deals.

Arby’s is offering a free large fries with purchase if you sign up for their email blasts. Choose either curly or crinkle fries.

Checker’s and Rally's are offering any size fries for just $1 at its more than 840 locations nationwide for National French Fry Day. Each dollar spent will be donated directly to No Kid Hungry up to $100,000.

Fatburger is offering a free order of French fries with any purchase. However, you have to request it in the restaurant or use the code FrenchFryDay21 if ordering online.

Jack in the Box has dubbed today as National Curly Fry Day instead and is giving out free curly fries with app orders.

Madero Street Tacos is suggesting their carne asada fries. The crisp French fries are topped with carne aside, house made asadero cheese sauce, fresh pico, Madero sauce, house sour cream, guacamole and cilantro. They are $15.

McDonald’s is kicking off World Famous Fan Day on National French Fry Day, Sixty-six of our most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and one ultimate fan will win free fries for LIFE. They are also offering free French fries for everyone. Participating locations only.

Smashburger is offering all regular size Smash fries, regular fries and sweet potato fries for just $1 with the purchase of any burger or sandwich on National French Fry Day.

Wendy’s is offering a free large fry with any purchase using their app on National French Fry Day.

White Castle is offering free small fries with any purchase today either in-store or through their app. Use the code FRYDAY on the app.

Head to our Facebook page and let us know who you think has the best fries in Las Vegas!

If you would like to submit an entry for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.