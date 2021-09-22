Celebrate National White Chocolate Day September 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National White Chocolate Day is September 22.

Ethel M Chocolate Factory in Henderson is celebrating by sharing cool facts about the rich treat.

Mark Mackey is the Chief Chocolatier at Ethel M Chocolate Factory.

He says all real chocolate comes from a cocoa pod.

"Locked inside a pod are cocoa beans, which contain cocoa solids and cocoa fat (cocoa butter)," Mackey said.

According to Mackey, white chocolate is made from only the cocoa butter, which is what gives the chocolate its white and/or yellow appearance.

White chocolate is usually more mild and sweet with a hint of cocoa flavor, along with sweet cream and/or milk, caramel and vanilla.

This fall, Ethel M Chocolate Factory is offering White Chocolate Truffle, Peppermint Silk and Pumpkin Spice chocolates.

The popular chocolate factory is hosting a job fair on September 23 from 10am – 4pm.

If you're interested bring your resume to 1 Sunset Way in Henderson.