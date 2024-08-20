Celebrate Beatles milestones at Abbey Road crossing on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Exactly 60 years ago today, The Beatles performed at the Las Vegas Convention Center in front of thousands of people.

To celebrate the milestone, fans are invited to walk the Abbey Road Crossing multi color painted crosswalk a la “Fab-Four” style right here in Las Vegas at the AbbeyRoadLV crossing.

Located on Fremont Street between 6th and 7th streets, AbbeyRoadLV has been a place for Beatles fans to gather in Las Vegas over the past 10 years to enjoy the painted mural, Ringo Starr's hand prints, and a recreation of the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk.