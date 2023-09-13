Watch Now
Carrie Underwood announced 18 new dates for 'Reflection' residency at Resorts World

Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 12:58:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Continuing her reign as the first resident headliner at Resorts World, Carrie Underwood has announced 18 additional shows in 2024!

The Grammy Award-winning country music star will return to the stage next Friday, Sept. 22, in her must-see show, "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency."

Underwood kicked off her 2023 run of shows in June, following her 43-city arena "Denim & Rhinestones" tour through the U.S. The singer will be performing hit songs from throughout her career and her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones.

The new show dates include:

  • March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
  • May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31
  • June 2024: 1
  • August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

  • September 2023: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
  • November 2023: 29
  • December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to this new set of must-see performances go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

