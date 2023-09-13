Carrie Underwood announced 18 new dates for 'Reflection' residency at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Continuing her reign as the first resident headliner at Resorts World, Carrie Underwood has announced 18 additional shows in 2024!

The Grammy Award-winning country music star will return to the stage next Friday, Sept. 22, in her must-see show, "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency."

Underwood kicked off her 2023 run of shows in June, following her 43-city arena "Denim & Rhinestones" tour through the U.S. The singer will be performing hit songs from throughout her career and her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones.

The new show dates include:



March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

September 2023: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to this new set of must-see performances go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.