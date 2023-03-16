Cannabis-themed magic show coming to AREA15 with 2 month residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new show is coming to to AREA15, and it is bringing a unique twist to magic!

"Smokus Pocus" is coming to Las Vegas. According to officials representing the show, the magic is cannabis themed.

"This mind-blowing performance is packed with tricks so trippy," officials said. "Cannabis plants appear, lighters come to life, and bongs bend reality in this immersive and unique experience designed to astound."

The show starts its two month residency on April 15 at AREA15. It is said to star magician Ben Zabin.

"Both stoned and sober audience members love the magical high," Zabin said. "While many arrive baked, all will leave bewildered."

Despite the show being cannabis themed, officials say cannabis products will not be sold and consuming cannabis products is not permitted inside.

Tickets are around $30 to $45. Guests must be 21 and over to attend.

More information can be found here.