Busta Rhymes announces Las Vegas stop on 'BLOCKBUSTA' tour in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Busta Rhymes will be making a stop at the House of Blues on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

On the heels of his newest album, "BLOCKBUSTA," the rapper will launch a massive North American healing tour that will make 24 stops across the country. On March 19, 2024, Busta Rhymes will take the stage at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

Overall, the tour will kick off on March 13, 2024, at the Masonic in San Francisco, and conclude on April 21 with a homecoming at the Brooklyn Paramount in New Your.

Performances in select cities will see a special guest join Busta on stage; stay tuned to his social media accounts for more details.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which begins on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.